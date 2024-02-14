Indore: City Resident, Ujjain Couple Killed In Accident

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 55-year-old man from the city and a couple from Ujjain were killed and 12 others injured after a speeding truck hit a pickup vehicle in Maksi police station area. All were returning home from a mass marriage function of Goshwami Samaj in Shajapur and while taking a turn from Shajapur towards Maksi around 3 pm on Monday, their vehicle was hit by a truck.

They were taken to hospital where three succumbed to injuries and others are undergoing treatment. Makshi police seized the truck while the driver fled from the spot after the accident. According to Maksi police, the deceased were identified as Lalu Giri, a resident of Sriram Nagar, Manglia Indore, Nagu Singh (58) and Prem Bai (55), both from Ujjain. Lalu Giri was admitted at MY Hospital where he succumbed to injuries around 2am on Tuesday. Sanyogitaganj police conducted the post-mortem of the deceased Lalu and handed over the body to his family members.