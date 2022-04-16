Indore: Rs 15K fine to be imposed for stubble burning

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Burning of stubble in the field can attract a fine ranging between Rs 2,500 and Rs 15,000. Now, farmers are harvesting wheat with combined harvester machines, due to which crop residues, or stubble, are left in the field. Later, the farmers burn them. It causes environmental pollution, and results in adverse effect on soil health and life.

Deputy director, agriculture, SS Rajput said that, after burning stubble, the surface temperature of the soil becomes 60 degrees-65 degree Celsius. In such a condition, beneficial bacteria and insects found in the soil are destroyed. These micro-organisms make fertilisers soluble in the fields in the form of elements and make them available to plants.

In the notification issued earlier by the ministry of environment, there is a provision for imposing a fine of Rs 2,500 on burning stubble in less than two acres of field, Rs 5,000 for a field of size 2 acres to 5 acres and Rs 15,000 for a field more than 5 acres. Rajput appealed to farmers not to burn stubble, but plough it through rotavator and agricultural machines and mix it in the field or prepare straws by running straw reapers to feed animals.

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 09:44 PM IST