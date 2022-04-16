Indore: Collector Manish Singh orders; team to be constituted to control stubble burning

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To control incidents of stubble burning after the harvest of wheat crop, a team will be constituted in the district.

According to the instructions of the National Green Tribunal for environmental protection, burning of crop residues (stubble), which is commonly known as ‘narwai’, in the fields after harvest of crops —especially paddy and wheat—has been banned in the state. Even after giving wide publicity to the above instructions, incidents of stubble burning have been occurring in the district. Collector and district magistrate Manish Singh has issued orders to all the sub-divisional officers (Revenue), sub-divisional agriculture officers, all tehsildars and senior agriculture development officer to set up teams for monitoring incidents of stubble burning in the district.

According to the order, a panchnama will be prepared by the team and action will be taken against the person concerned as per rules. Along with this, instructions have also been given to ensure that the necessary instructions are given to farmers not to burn stubble in the area. It is noteworthy that for violating the rules issued by the National Green Tribunal regarding stubble burning, a provision of environmental compensation amount has been made.

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 09:18 PM IST