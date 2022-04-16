Indore: Hundreds of devotees throng temples to celebrate Hanuman Jayanti

Indore: Large number of devotees thronged to Hanuman temples across the city on Saturday to celebrate Hanuman Jayanti by offering prayers.

Celebration of the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman is continued in the city with devotional fervour, as traditional rituals and worships were started as early as 6 am.

A long queue of devotees can be seen outside Hanuman temples including Ranjeet Hanuman Temple, Veer Alija Hanuman, Subhash Chowk, Pitra Parvat, and others.

Devotees are reciting Hanuman Chalisa at temples and houses along with the prayers to the lord to maintain peace across the world and to end the ongoing war between Russia-Ukraine.

Lord Hanuman, also known as Maruti, Pawanputra, Kesari Nandan and Bajrang Bali, was born on this day. According to Hindu beliefs, Lord Hanuman is the symbol of energy and strength, and people worship him to ward off all evils.

The day is observed during the month of Chaitra on full moon day, which usually falls in April.

Large number of devotees thronged at Ranjeet Hanuman as Kankad Aarti was performed at 6 am in the temple. The temple is decorated on the theme of ‘Hanumant Wada’ and Lord Hanuman is giving darshan to the devotees in ‘Baal Hanuman Roop’.

Ranjeet Hanuman temple priest Dipesh Vyas said, “The temple is decorated on the theme of ‘Hanumant Wada’ and Lord Hanuman is also decorated in Maharashtrian dress. People involved in managing the crowd also wear Maharashtrian dress.”

He said that preparation of serving water and sharbat along with installing coolers has also been to give respite to the devotees from hot weather.

Over 3 lakh devotees are expected to visit the temple throughout the day on Saturday.

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 01:04 PM IST