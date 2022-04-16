PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, other political leaders extend greetings on Hanuman Jayanti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other political leaders on Saturday extended greetings on Hanuman Jayanti, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman.

PM Modi greeted people on Hanuman Jayanti and said Lord Hanuman symbolises strength, courage and restraint.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that may "everyone's life be filled with strength, intelligence and knowledge with Lord Hanuman's blessings."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Extending his greetings, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted in Hindi: “Wishing everyone a very Happy Sri Hanuman Jayanti. May Shri Bajrangbali bless everyone with happiness, prosperity and health by filling their lives with knowledge, devotion and concentration. Long live Rama!!”

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari also extended his greetings and tweeted: “Warm wishes on the auspicious occasion of Mahabali Shri Hanuman Jayanti. #HanumanJayanti”.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greeted people on Hanuman Jayanti and said "wishing everyone a very Happy Hanuman Jayanti."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also extended greetings on Hanuman Jayanti.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The festival of Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of the Hindu god by the devotees of Lord Hanuman.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 10:24 AM IST