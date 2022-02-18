Indore: Rs 1000 penalty per year on delay in renewal of expired driving license

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Has your driving license expired? Get it renewed at the earliest or get ready to pay the penalty on yearly basis.

Along with enhancing the facilities by providing an online system of renewal of driving license or getting duplicate driving license, Transport Department has also increased the penalty on delay in getting the license by Rs 1000 per year.

According to the new facilities, applicants can apply for the renewal or duplicate license only and they don’t have to go to the Regional Transport Office for the same. They will, however, have to go to the RTO office to collect the card as there is no facility for delivering the license cards at home. But, the department is also going to sign an agreement with the postal department for delivering the license soon.

Official sources said that about 200-250 applicants reached the RTO office to get their licenses renewed and the burden would be decreased with the online facility. At present, the state transport department has been providing an online facility to get the learning driving license.

Old system

According to the old system, anyone had to pay Rs 474 for getting the license renewal in one year which included Rs 200 as charges of card, Rs 200 as fees charges, and Rs 74 as Smartchip Company.

Charges of Rs 300 per category will be added after applying for more than a year while the charges were Rs 1074 after two years.

New facility

According to the new system, anyone applying for renewal of driving license, he/she will have to pay Rs 200 as fees and Rs 300 for each category of two wheeler and four wheeler along with the retest fees of Rs 300.

With the penalty of Rs 1000 per year the applicant will have to pay Rs 2300 and it would increase to Rs 3175 after adding taxes.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 12:37 PM IST