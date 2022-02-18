Indore: 101 new COVID cases found from 71 areas in city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As the daily cases of COVID-19 have dropped to 100, the number of areas from where these cases were found has dropped to 71 only.

Moreover, there was not a single area on Wednesday when more than five cases were found unlike the condition before a month ago when over 200 cases were found from a single area.

As many as 101 Covid cases were found from 71 areas with maximum number of cases found from RRCAT on Thursday i.e. 4 cases.

There are 17 areas from where more than 2 cases were found while 54 areas were such from single cases were found.

Not only in urban areas but also cases were decreased from the rural areas as one case each were found from Betma, Mangliya, Simrol, and Depalpur.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 12:28 PM IST