Indore: MPBSE Class 10th exams begin on Friday

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Exam (MPBSE) class 10th examinations began at 146 centers in the city on Friday. More than 36,000 reached their respective centers to take exams.

One the first day, the students attempted Hindi papers. Most of the students were anxious about attempting an offline examination. One of the students waiting outside the examination hall, Anika Rai said, “I am nervous because this is my first examination as we did not have such a board examination in class 8.”

She further says that scoring well is essential for her to pursue her dream of becoming an IAS officer.

Another student Jai Raghuvanshi said, “I am less nervous today because I like Hindi, but the idea of a board examination is daunting.” He felt nervous because of writing offline in a timed setting.

“We haven’t really attempted such a timed and important examination in the last two years, so this is scary,” Student Gunjan Mohnot said. She added that it was important to attempt such exams.

“We cannot escape from offline exams forever and with my ambition to become a doctor, I must attempt more tougher exams,” Gunjan said.

COVID-19 protocols

Students were asked to report to examination centres 30 minutes prior to the examination time. They had to follow COVID-19 protocol. All the students were screened for temperature.

Further, they had to sanitize their hands and show their admit cards. Students were warned about keeping social distance.

Invigilators further instructed them to keep the mask throughout the examination to avoid the chance of COVID-19 transmissions.

According to registrations, 36,500 students in Indore attempted the examinations. Protocols were more strict as more students were attempting class 10 board examination over class 12 board examination in the district.

Inspection committees

To control chances of cheating, the school education department had secret inspection committees that reached various schools. The inspection committee had to ensure that there were no instances of cheating in the board examination.

“We conducted inspections with school education teams and tried to ensure fair examination so that students learn about discipline and take board examinations seriously,” Deven Sonwani, MPBSE divisional officer said.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 11:48 AM IST