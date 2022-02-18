Indore: Felicitation programme under Swacchhata Survekshan, 2022

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the Swacchhata Survekshan, 2022, a felicitation programme was organised on Thursday at Pritamlal Dua Sabhagrahm at which MP Shankar Lalwani distributed prizes to several winners under several competitions.

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal said that, along with the cleanliness campaign being run in the city, conscious citizens of Indore had contributed to the Swachh Survekshan, as well as various competitions organised by the Swachh Bharat Mission under the Swachh Survekshan, 2022, including Swachh Indore Competition (Jingle, Movie, Poster / Drawing, Wall Painting, Nukkad Natak), Swachh Innovative Technology Challenge, Swachh Ward Indore Cleanliness ranking, Swachh Survekshan, 2022, Tagline Competition.

The selected participants were felicitated by MP Shankar Lalwani, former councillor Kavita Khowal, Komal Jeevan Pancholi and superintending engineer Mahesh Sharma. They distributed cheques, certificates, mementoes and prizes for the amount of honour money to the winners.

On this occasion, MP Lalwani said that, when the cleanliness campaign was announced by PM Narendra Modi, the conscious people of Indore made this campaign a mass movement and launched a cleanliness campaign not once, but for five consecutive times, giving Indore the distinction of number one city in cleanliness.

He said that, while praising the cleanliness of Indore, it was also said by President that it is a big deal to rank number one once in the cleanliness survey, but it is an even bigger achievement to remain number one clean city for five consecutive times and it is a matter of pride for Indore. He said that many competitions related to various cleanliness measures were organised by the Municipal Corporation of Indore in which artists, citizens and institutions of the city participated and, today, they were being honoured.

ALSO READ Bhopal: HomeTown found guilty of unfair trade practice under Sales of Goods Act

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 12:48 AM IST