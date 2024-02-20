Indore: RRCAT Marks 41st Foundation Day

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 41st Foundation Day of Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT), Indore was celebrated on Monday. Vivek Bhasin, distinguished scientist and director, Nuclear Fuels Group (NFG) of Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC). Dr SV Nakhe, director, RRCAT presided over the function. He presented a detailed account of the salient contributions made by RRCAT in the last one year in the area of lasers, accelerators, and associated technologies, particularly for social benefits. Many eminent personalities from the fields of academics, medical doctors as well as district administration, former senior colleagues and RRCAT employees joined the celebrations.

During the programme there was also the launch of two products Nesolight and Earolight by Dr Cure and Care, New Delhi and Agni-rakshak by BC Technomation, Bhopal.

On this momentous occasion, RRCAT signed agreements for technology translation with nine industrial entities. The collaborations highlight the commitment of RRCAT towards fostering innovation and bridging the gap between research and industry. Collaboration are done with High Voltage DC Power Supply for Glass-based CO2 Lasers Transfer with: Suwa Tech Photonics, Noida, Refurbishing of Commercial Sealed-Off CO2 Laser and Development of New Commercial Sealed-Off CO2 Laser Tube Transfer with: Suwa Tech Photonics, Noida, Refurbishing of Commercial Sealed-Off CO2 Laser Transfer with: Suresh Indu Lasers Pvt Ltd., Pune; Dynamic Argon Pressure System (DAPS) Transfer with Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited; Special Type Adapter (STA) Transfer with: Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited; GAS MIXER (GMIX) Transfer with Electronics Devices Worldwide Pvt Ltd., Mumbai; Build Preparation Software for Laser Powder Bed Fusion (LPBF) based Metal Additive Manufacturing. Transfer with Samisan Tech Pvt Ltd Mumbai; Co-Axial Wire Feed Based Laser Additive Manufacturing Head (COAX-WIRE-LAM Head) Transfer with Advance Mechanical Services Pvt Ltd (ASM), Bengaluru and Fiber Grating Based Optical Sensors and Interrogation System Transfer with Lab To Market Innovations Private Limited, Bengaluru.

Nesolight

Features

* Works on the principle of anti-microbial photodynamic therapy

* Clinically proven and effective for killing superbugs, micro-organisms causing COVID, influenzae, sinusitis, pneumonia, mucormycosis

* Complete eradication (~8 log 10 / 99.999999% survival loss) of bacteria, fungi in 3 min light exposure in-vitro.

BENEFITS

* No side effects

* Short treatment time

* Usable in both clinical and home settings

CURRENT STATUS

* Product is registered as OTC (over the counter) product with Tata 1 mg

USES

* Treatment of sinusitis, chronic rhinosinusitis, COVID-19 etc

Earolight

Features

* Works on the principle of anti-microbial photodynamic therapy

* Rapid inactivation of micro-organisms (fungi, bacteria) causing ear infections

BENEFITS

* Much faster effect compared to anti-fungal drugs and antibiotics

* No side effects

* Short treatment time

* Usable in both clinical and home settings

VALIDATION AND CURRENT STATUS

* Proven clinically effective for cure of external ear fungal infection; Otomycosis (50 subjects) within 3 days, compared to 10-12 days required for conventional treatments

USAGE

* Treatment of otomycosis and other external ear infections