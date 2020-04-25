Indore: RRCAT cancels PhD interviews, summer course for budding scientists amid coronavirus outbreak

Indore: Citing coronavirus in the country, Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology, a facility of Department of Atomic Energy in Indore, has cancelled interviews for PhD programmes and a summer course it offers for budding scientists.

Though a notice regarding PhD, the RRCAT stated: “Due to Covid-19, the interviews scheduled during May 5-8 are cancelled till further notice.”

RRCAT offers Phd programmes in specialized areas of Physical, Life and Engineering (Mechanical Engineering) Sciences.

The interviews it scheduled on between May and May 8 have been cancelled. As of now, no decision on interviews scheduled on other dates have been taken.

Similarly, RRCAT has cancelled Young Scientist Research Programme (YSRP) which was to commence on May 11 and continue till July 3.

The RRCAT provides eight-week summer residential course to students from engineering and science background from across the country.

This year also it had invited application for the course and students had applied for it. But the Centre has to cancel the course as coronavirus cases are increasing the country and it does not want to risk lives of students.

The RRCAT is likely to cancel another summer course -- Orientation Course on Accelerators, Lasers and related Science and Technologies (OCAL) – meant for budding scientists.

This course is to start on May 18.