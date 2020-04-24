Coronavirus in Indore: 573 CCTVs to keep hawk eye vigil in containment areas

Indore: As the popular advertisement catchline goes... "uparwala sab dekh raha hai". Please note here it is meant to be the hawk eye vigil of the CCTV network! Those who violate the lockdown and curfew in the containment areas will be monitored by the city police at the special CCTV Control and Command Room. IG Vivek Sharma launched the special workstation in the presence of DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra and other police officials on Friday.

The special control room was set up with the assistance of IMC commissioner to monitor violators in the most affected areas of the city through CCTVs. Five-hundred and seventy three CCTV cameras are being installed at various places in the city, which are Azad Nagar, Sadar Bazar, Aerodrome, Juni Indore, Kotwali, Chhatripura, Khajrana, Chandan Nagar, Raoji Bazar, Sarafa, MIG, Malharganj and Ranipura areas of the city. Besides, cameras are being installed in other areas as well.

In this special control room, more continuous monitoring can be done with the help of cameras in different areas of the city, including sensitive area and further action against violators will be taken by the police.

Indore Police requested the people to follow the lockdown "for themselves, their families and society’s safety. Do not violate it and do not leave your homes nor operate shops or any other establishments."