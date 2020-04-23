Indore: Coronavirus report delay, hefty hospital bills a nightmare for patients

Indore: Delay in getting the results of samples of suspected patients of COVID-19 is not only battering them psychologically but also burning a big hole in their pockets. Large number of people have been admitted to hospitals or have been shifted from quarantine centres to private hospitals of ‘Yellow Category’. They have been facing a double whammy as the wait has left them anxious while the skyrocketing hospital bills Is proving to be a nightmare for them.

Meanwhile, a large number of complaints of overbilling by hospitals has also been received by the administration but in the lack of proper guidelines, people are left to face the brunt.

Lockdown has also hit the businesses and earnings of people and the high hospital bills too creating chaos in their lives leading to depression.

Treatment of positive patients is free of cost but those who remain suspects will have to bear their own expenses whether the report comes in a day or in seven days.

Case1: A 28-year-old boy, resident of Khandwa Road, was kept in quarantine with his family in a garden located at Rajiv Gandhi Square. Later, he was shifted to a private hospital in the area after getting cough and cold. The family was handed over a bill of Rs 45000 for one day stay in the hospital as he was told to deposit the money immediately. However, his sample reports are still pending.

Shocked by the bill amount, he appealed to the authorities to shift him to a less expensive hospital till his reports came in.

Case 2: Three family members, residents of Baxi Bagh, were admitted to a private hospital under the suspicion of COVID19. Reports of the family were received after five days and one of the family members was tested positive while other two negative.

Positive patient was shifted to Red Category Hospital at Sanwer Road while other family members were discharged with the total bill of Rs 2.25 lakh of the trio.

Case3: A 47-year-old female was admitted to a private hospital of Yellow Category under the suspicion of COVID19. Her samples were taken on April 15 but her reports are still pending. Meanwhile, hospital has given her a bill of Rs 1.5 lakh for nine days.

Case 4: A 62-year-old man was admitted to a hospital after having pneumonia about 10 days ago. His sample reports were found negative but the hospital sent his samples again to confirm before discharging him.

However, his second report is pending but his stay in hospital has cost him over Rs 2.25 lakhs.

Quotes:

“Government is bearing expenses of the patients who have tested positive and admitted to Red Category Hospitals. Those who are suspected and admitted to private hospitals will have to bear the expenses.”

- Akash Tripathi, Divisional Commissioner

“We have also come through such complaints. We are discussing with the administration to fix guidelines for the same. Soon, we will find a solution so that those suspected would not face trouble.”

- Dr Sanjay Londhe, Vice-President -- IMA MP and member of district advisory committee for COVID19