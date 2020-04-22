Indore: Synergy Hospital hide patient's coronavirus report, kept him till death, allege trust

Members of Tilak Nagar Jain Samaj have lodged a complaint against Synergy Hospital on Wednesday alleging fraud with the family of one of the trustees Lalit Badjatya, after his death.

Community members alleged that the hospital had hide positive sample reports of Badjatya and kept him in hospital for treatment to extort.

Jain Samaj’s Pradeep Goyal said Badjatya was admitted to Synergy Hospital on April 8.

“His samples were taken on April 9 but the family was not informed about the report till his death on April 19. Meanwhile, the hospital had presented a hefty bill to the family and didn’t inform them about his reports. Later, we tried to get his reports through our own sources in the administration and found that Lalit’s report was released on April 11 but the hospital kept it a secret to extort money,” Goyal alleged.

He added that Lalit’s life could be saved if he got proper treatment in the dedicated hospital for COVID19 patients. BJP MLA Mahendra Hardia too raised the issue before the Collector.

Hospital has a different tale to tell

Dr Subodh Jain of Synergy Hospital rubbished the allegations and said that they received the sample report of the patient on April 21.

“We had given all the possible treatment to the patient. We didn’t receive report till April 21. We are yellow category hospital, why would we hide the information and risk ourselves by keeping a positive patient,” he said adding “The family members of Badjatya abused me and threatened me for life. They misbehaved with me and spread false information against me and my hospital to defame me. I have informed the Collector about the same.”

Dr Jain also challenged if anyone could prove that we were in possession of the report earlier.

Authorities call

“We have released the report on April 11. I don’t know whether the CMHO shared the report with the hospital or not.”

- Dr Jyoti Bindal, Dean, MGM Medical College, Indore

“We provide reports to hospitals just after it released. We will investigate the matter and will take appropriate action.”

- Dr Pravin Jadia, Chief Medical and Health Officer, Indore

Health Department too didn’t mention Badjatya’s death in positive patients

While the report of Badjatya was found positive on April 11 and he died on April 19, health department too didn’t mention his death as COVID19 death till Wednesday evening and hid the same information.