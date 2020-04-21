Indore: MYH Hospital and MGM Medical College staff forced to wait to get tested for coronavirus

Indore: Staff at Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital and Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College is being forced to wait for a long time to get their samples tested as they have to take permission from their department’s head for the same.

Recently, the staff of the Gynecology Department, where several nurses and a junior doctor have tested positive, approached the Superintendent of MY Hospital Dr PS Thakur to get themselves tested but were turned back as they didn't have any permission from the HoD.

Similarly, the staff at blood bank too didn’t get permission to get themselves tested, and it was only after the intervention of a senior professor that they were allowed.

As many as three doctors and six nurses tested positive in the hospital including two junior doctors of Anesthesia and Gynecology Department and a demonstrator of Physiology Department.

“We are working in high risk conditions as we don’t know who is infected and from whom we can get the infection. We want ourselves tested as we don’t want to risk the lives of others,” one of the nursing staff said.

Meanwhile, superintendent Dr PS Thakur said that the practice of getting permission from respective HoDs is to ensure the latter is in the loop.

HoD of Gynecology Department Dr Nilesh Dalal said, “We don’t have a problem in getting any staff tested. They should come to me and I will give them immediate permission.”

Earlier, in a major case of negligence, a nursing staff kept on working in the OT even though she had given her sample and stopped coming only after she tested positive.

17 junior docs waiting for their report, some are symptomatic

As many as 17 junior doctors of MY Hospital are waiting for their sample reports. Some of them had given their samples on April 13, April 15 and April 17. These are the doctors who were in contact with the nursing staff found positive earlier.

“The doctors are in quarantine and waiting for their sample reports from a week. Many have symptoms like cough and cold but officials told them to remain in home quarantine till their sample reports come,” sources said.

Office bearers of Junior Doctors’ Association too met a senior professor working in Microbiology Department to get sample reports early but in vain.

Earlier, Free Press had raised the issue of pending sample reports of a large number of people, some of whom have been waiting for as long as 10 days.