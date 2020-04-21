Coronavirus in Indore: Police officer dies in Sri Aurobindo Hospital

A police officer who tested positive for coronavirus and was undergoing treatment in Indore's Sri Aurobindo Hospital, died on Tuesday morning.

The police officer named Yashwant Pal was posted as station in-charge in Ujjain.

"He was brought the hospital ten days back in a serious condition. He was also suffering from pneumonia and was complaining of difficulty in breathing. He was kept on a ventilator for 48 hours. Even after continued medical treatment, his condition showed no improvement and we were not able to save him," Dr Vinod Bhandari, Chairman, Auronbindo Hospital said.

"Humble tribute to Yashwant Pal Ji, station in-charge of Ujjain Nilganga, who gave up his life at the altar of duty while fighting COVID19! May God place his virtuous soul at his feet and provide support to the mournful family. We all are with his family," Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted.