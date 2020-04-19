Indore: No relaxation in lockdown for now, review after April 25, says Collector Manish Singh

Indore: Collector and District Magistrate Manish Singh categorically said on Sunday night that there will be no relaxation in the lockdown for now, rather it will be implemented with added strictness. He said it was due to the untiring efforts of the doctors, health workers and other stakeholders that things are improving in the city, and any relaxation at this point might be counter-productive. However, he added that if conditions continue to improve then there might be some relaxation in the lockdown after April 25.

Singh said this in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that certain relaxations might be allowed in the lockdown in cities after April 20, after making a proper assessment. The PM's statement had fuelled expectation that there might be a relaxation in the lockdown in Indore.

Singh said to ensure that the lockdown is implemented more effectively, he has given full powers to the police to take action against lockdown violators and even resort to lathi-charge if need be. He said all violators will be arrested and put in temporary jails.

He said that 99 per cent of the people in the city are supporting them, it was only a handful who were not following the rules and putting their lives and that of others in danger. Singh said that it was due to acts of the handful that the number of COVID-19 cases increased in the city. "We will not allow it to happen again," Singh said.