Indore: MGM Medical College doctor tests coronavirus positive, testing work hampered

Indore: While the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College is already overburdened with COVID-19 samples, a demonstrator, involved in reporting of samples and data in Microbiology Department during emergency, has been tested positive due to which the work has been hampered.

However, Dean Dr Jyoti Bindal said the infected doctor has been sent to quarantine and the authorities are working overtime to keep things of track.

“He was not directly involved with the microbiology department but we have been sending the staff, which was in direct contact with him, to quarantine. It has affected our work but we will not let this affect the sample testing,” she said. The demonstrator is in physiology department.

MGM Medical College is receiving about 400 samples of Indore and is trying to end the backlog at the earliest.

Nursing student waiting for her report

A second year nursing student associated with MGM Medical College has been kept in quarantine after she had symptoms of cough and cold. Her samples were taken on April 13 but her reports are pending.

“I am waiting for my sample reports from a long time. However, I don’t have any symptoms and want to go my home as I am depressed,” she claimed in a video released by her on social media.

Two men in family died of COVID, family waiting for report

Two jeweller brothers, resident of Jawahar Marg, succumbed to COVID-19 a couple of days ago during treatment at a private hospital. Samples of all family members were collected on April 15 but they are waiting for the report and are scared as they were the primary contacts.

Man found negative after 15 days isolation

Samples of a man were taken on April 2 and he was kept in isolation ward at Aurobindo Hospital. However, he didn’t get his sample reports till completing 14 days of his and irony was that he was tested negative. “He unnecessarily remained in isolation in the hospital for 15 days and was discharged on April 17,” sources said.