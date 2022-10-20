Indore: RRCAT-BD India sign MoU to introduce e-beam sterilization technology globally

FP NEWS SERVICE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT) has designed an electron beam technology to sterilize medical devices in an efficient way without harming nature and leaves no side effects on human body.

RRCAT’s unique e-beam sterilization technique ensures a cost-effective, scalable, and efficient platform for processing medical devices and pharmaceuticals in India. With this technology, medical devices can be sterilized in their final packing by using the penetrating power of high energy electrons.

The RRCAT has signed a MoU with med-tech company BD- Becton Dickinson India under “Aazadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” on Thursday for sterilization of one of its medical devices, Venflon Pro by electron beam.

Dr SV Nakhe, Director RRCAT, “Electron beam is the technology accepted worldwide for sterilization of medical devices, RRCAT started working on the development of an industrial linear accelerator in 2012 and commissioned the electron beam radiation processing facility in 2020.”

He said, “It is a great and historical moment the BD is collaborating with our center, with this collaboration we will be able to open doors for other companies and introduce the technology internationally.”

Insights of the MoU

Under this first-of-its-kind collaboration in India, RRCAT will deploy its indigenously developed electron beam technology to sterilize BD India’s medical equipment.

