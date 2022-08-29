Indore: RRCAT scientists attend camp at ID College and Hospital

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) is celebrating the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to commemorate the 75th year of India’s Independence. A camp has been organised at Index Hospital to make the rural population aware of cancer and of new treatment techniques.

A one-day oral cancer screening camp was organised at Index Hospital by Raja Ramanna Center for Advanced Technology (RRCAT), in association with Index Institute of Dental Sciences. The objective of the camp was to use a photonics-based cancer screening device, ‘Oncodigroscope’, developed at RRCAT. Suresh Singh Bhadoria, chairman, Index Group, and RC Yadav, additional director, said they would continue to organise such events with RRCAT in future.

Device to detect cancer risk

The villagers were examined with the help of this device. RRCAT scientist Dr Shovan K Majumdar, head, Laser Biomedical Applications Division, along with a team of RRCAT scientists—Dr Sunil Verma, Dr Khageshwar Sahu and Dr Hemant Krishna—besides doctors from the Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Index Institute of Dental Sciences were also involved.

This included Dr Rajiv Srivastava, IIDS PG director, Dr Deepti Singh Hada, IIDS assistant dean, Dr Himanshu Singh and Dr Ranjan Mani Tripathi from IIDS and Dr Ashish Parmar from Geeta Bhawan Hospital.

Dr Majumdar of RRCAT said that more than 150 individuals were examined using the Oncodigroscope, which is a photonics-based compact and portable point-of-care device that examines abnormalities of the mouth in individuals at risk of developing cancer.

