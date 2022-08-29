Indore: Spice vendor dies under mysterious circumstances

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man died while his brother-in-law got injured after they were allegedly beaten up by Dewas police on Saturday.

The family members alleged that both of them used to sell spices. While they were selling their wares, the Dewas police accused them of selling adulterated spices and took them to the police station and thrashed them throughout the night and also demanded Rs 30,000 for their release.

When they were finally released by the police, Mukesh, a resident of Sukhliya area in the city had suffered injuries and was taken to a city hospital where he was declared dead.

Mukesh’s brother-in-law Guddu Parmar told media persons that Mukesh and Ishwar (Mukesh’s brother-in-law) had gone to Dewas to sell spices on Saturday when they were caught by Dewas police. Guddu alleged that they were badly thrashed by the police due to which Mukesh died and Ishwar got injured. The policemen also demanded money for their release from the police station, he alleged.

However, Dewas police had another story to tell. They claim that Mukesh and Ishwar had consumed liquor and Mukesh fell unconscious. The family members reached there and took Mukesh and Ishwar to a city hospital but Mukesh could not be saved.

Relative Aruna Chouhan alleged that the policemen had switched off their mobile phones due to which the family members could not contact Mukesh and Ishwar on Saturday, and when they could finally reach them, Mukesh was in a critical condition due to the thrashing.