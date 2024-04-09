Indore: ROs To Conduct App-Based Inspection

App | Representational image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh):

Collector Asheesh Singh has stated that the registry of notorised plots of those colonies, which have been legalised recently will be executed under a drive. This will legalise the colonies and at the same time yield revenue to the State Government.

On the other hand, Revenue Officers (RO) will now be conducting inspection with a geo-tagging-enabled mobile app. They will have to submit the report online through the mobile app.

Singh informed the media after holding a meeting of Revenue Officers here at his office on Tuesday that online arrangements are being made for monitoring of inspection of subordinate offices and departmental work done by departmental officers.

For this, an app named ‘Parakh’ is also being developed. Inspection report, inspection photo and location will also be recorded online in the mobile app. A presentation of the App was also made in the meeting. ‘Parakh’ portal is being developed by NIC.

He instructed other departmental officers to regularly inspect the departmental works and subordinate offices under their jurisdiction. While giving instructions to all the sub-divisional revenue officers (SDO), tehsildars, patwaris and other revenue officers of the district, the collector said that they should improve their work and resolve the cases registered in the Revenue Court through regular hearings.

There should not be any kind of laxity or indifference in resolving the cases. Strict action will be taken against those who show indifference and laxity, he warned adding that even after this, if improvement is not reflected then strict action will be taken against the concerned officials. Any kind of negligence will not be tolerated. He asked all the sub-divisional revenue officers to monitor the work of their subordinate officers.

Collector Singh directed that immediate action should be taken to remove encroachment from the surveyed ponds. He said that the work of deepening of all the selected ponds should be completed before the rainy season.

He also reviewed the progress of wheat procurement work, which is being done at support the price in the district. He instructed the officials to ensure that wheat procurement work is done as per the prescribed criteria and issued guidelines.