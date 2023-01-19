Indore: Rooftops generating solar power increase by 35% in last 7 months

File/ Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Green energy is attracting power consumers with a relatively stronger pace in the commercial capital of the state. More and more Indoreans are going in for the installation of solar panels on rooftops of their buildings for meeting their power needs.

A closer look at the data with MP West Zone Electricity Distribution Company revealed that consumers generating solar power from their buildings increased by 35 per cent in the last seven months.

The number of people generating solar power from their buildings was around 3,100 last June which now has increased to nearly 4,200.

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said that the number of premises that generate electricity through net-metering has crossed the 7,000 mark in the Malwa-Nimar region.

He said that Indore district leads in the number of net-metering connections which is required for availing solar power. “The figure is around 4,350 connections in Indore district,” he added.

Similarly solar power is generated from around 900 buildings and premises in Ujjain district followed by 300 in Ratlam district, 240 in Khargone district, 180 in Neemuch district, 155 in Dhar district, 120 in Mandsaur district, 108 in Barwani district and 105 places in Khandwa district.

Tomar said that both the Central and State Governments are making intensive efforts towards generating electricity from solar energy and reducing carbon footprints.

He said that subsidy is also provided by the government from time to time to new consumers for the installation of solar panels.

West Discom is also giving a push to solar panels with the slogan of ‘Meri Chhat, Meri Bijli’.