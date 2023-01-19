Indore: High Court disposes of petition over cricket ticket selling 

Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court building |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday disposed of a petition claiming and at the same time suspecting foul play as the tickets of the last cricket match held in Indore were sold within three to four minutes.

However, the copy of the order is yet to come.

A division benching comprising Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice Prakash Chandra Gupta disposed of the petition after receiving reply from Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA).

Rakesh Yadav had moved court claiming and suspecting foul play as the tickets of the last cricket match held in Indore were sold within three to four minutes of the opening of the online window.

In the last hearing on January 13, Yadav’s counsel Amit Upadhyay had argued in the court that one person can’t purchase more than four tickets at one go as per norms. “Then how come 17000 tickets got sold within 3 to 4 minutes of window,” he had said.

The court had sought records of tickets sold in all modes and had set January 18 as the next date of hearing.

