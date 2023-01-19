Indore: Man sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping minor 

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The court on Wednesday sentenced a rape convict to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl.

District prosecution media cell in-charge Abhishek Jain said that the court of additional and sessions judge Nilesh Yadav ordered convict Vishal of Dhar for 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a total fine of Rs 6000.

Special public prosecutor Shivnath Singh Mavai appeared on behalf of the prosecution in the case. He said that in the case all the witnesses of the prosecution turned hostile after the compromise between the accused and the complainant, even after that the prosecution certified scientific evidence and proved the case against the accused, on which the court convicted the accused.

The incident occurred in 2021. The complainant along with his brother-in-law came to Betma police station and informed that his 15-year-old daughter has studied till class 8th. On June 20, 2021 around 10 pm, the complainant was sitting at the under-construction site of their new house at the back side of their old house while his daughter was at the old house.

After some time the complainant’s sister came to him and said that the daughter is missing from the house.

After the police found out the victim girl a charge sheet was presented against the accused in the Court after a detailed investigation under Sections 366A, 376 (2) (n), 376 (3) and 5L/6 of the POCSO Act.