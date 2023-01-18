Indore: City gets two world records in one day

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the aegis of Lions Club International, Balaji Sevarth Vinod Agarwal Foundation and Agarwal Samaj, two new world records were recorded at Khalsa Stadium, Rajmohalla, on Tuesday.

50K BLANKETS DISTRIBUTED

A new world record was registered with the Guinness Book of World Records by providing 50,000 blankets to needy people at the Khalsa Stadium. People not only from the city but from all over the district gathered at the Khalsa Stadium to get the free blankets.

25K PLEDGE TO DONATE EYES

At the same venue, 25,000 people pledged letters for eye donation, which was another world record. The team of Guinness Book of World Records was present to record these events and verify the claims.

On the occasion, city-based industrialist Vinod Agarwal was honoured with the Bhamashah Award and Lions Club's past international director Kamlesh Jain was honoured with the Life Time Achievement Award.

MP Shankar Lalwani, Lions International's Kulbhushan Mittal Kukki, Satish Shukla, Sharad Mehta, and Sadna Sodani were present at the distribution ceremony.

On this occasion, famous lyricist and composer Sandhu Bandhu performed at the Khalsa Stadium. More than 5,000 youths presented their skills along with the band's performances.

CAMPAIGN TO DUMP E-WASTE

A grand campaign to dump e-waste was also launched by Lions International. Under this, citizens visited Khalsa Stadium with their old electronic items kept in the attics at their homes and deposited their e-waste there. A campaign to dump this dangerous e-waste is also being run by the Lions Club.