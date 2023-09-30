Indore: Rolex Watch, Five Diamond Rings Stolen From Woman’s Place

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police registered a case on Friday against the daughter of a domestic help for allegedly stealing a Rolex watch and five diamond rings in the Vijay Nagar area. However, the police said that when asked the girl’s mother returned the watch to the complainant but denied that she had stolen the diamond rings. Further investigation is underway into the case.

Vijay Nagar police station in charge Ravindra Singh Gurjar said that Shraddha Hasija, a resident of Scheme Number 74 has lodged a complaint that her domestic help’s daughter had stolen the watch and diamond rings. When she asked about the valuables, the domestic help returned the watch to the complainant and said that her daughter did not steal the rings. The complainant shared the incident with her friend, who informed that the girl used to work at her place a few months ago and had stolen a watch from her house as well.

Gurjar further said that a case has been registered against the girl and further investigation is on.

