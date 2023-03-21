Indore: Robbers tie guard, loot valuables from dal mill owner’s house

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A band of robbers took into custody a security guard posted at the house of a dal mill owner in South Tukoganj and decamped with valuables worth lakhs of rupees on Sunday night.

According to police, the theft occurred in Adarsh ​​Bungalow owned by Ramavatar Jaju on Sunday night. The bungalow is situated near Princess Palace hotel.

Police said that the miscreants entered the bungalow by climbing over the wall and then tied up the security guard Mangilal. While one of the miscreants stood guard, two others entered the houses and decamped with valuables.

Passersby saw the tied-up security guard in the morning after which they informed the police. A crime branch and FSL team also reached the spot along with police from the local police station.

According to TI Kamlesh Sharma, Jaju and his family are out of station, and the exact amount stolen would be known only after they return home. Police have informed the family members about the incident.

According to the police, efforts are on to identify the thieves with the help of footage from CCTV cameras installed in and around the house.

TI Sharma said that security guard Mangilal is constantly changing his statement. Police are also questioning other domestic helps employed in the house.

Though police do not have a suspect as yet, they feel that some insider is involved in the theft.