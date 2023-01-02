Indore: Road restrictions announced for PBD, GIS

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four major spots like Khajrana Ganesh temple, Chappan Dukan, Lalbagh Palace and Rajwada will be marked as no-vehicle zones for six days between January 7 and 12 during the PBD Conference and the GIS summit.

“I appeal to the citizens to avoid visiting these places between January 7 and 12,” said Maheshchand Jain, DCP Traffic.

Traffic police organised a conference on Monday in which they shared the diversion plans and other details regarding traffic management for the two mega events.

Police said guests will start arriving from January 7. Keeping in view the safety of the guests among others, between January 7 and 12, the road from Super Corridor via MR 10 to Bypass is being restricted. Traffic will continue to ply between the bypass and the airport via MR 10.

According to police, Ujjain-bound vehicles will take Marimata Square from the airport. Vehicular traffic will be allowed from Luvkush Square. Left turns (towards MR 10) will be restricted at the Luvkush Square.

Police officials said, “We will ensure that the common man doesn’t face any problem.”

1,000 volunteers will man traffic at 55 Intersections

The movement of VIPs and traffic flow will increase in the city during the Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas Conference and the Global Investors’ Summit. To avoid traffic snarls, the force will be beefed up at these squares. Various organisations of the city have also come forward to manage smooth vehicular traffic. A special campaign will be launched between January 7 and 14 for traffic management at 55 major squares. There will be around 1,000 volunteers present for traffic handling.

Routes which will remain closed

1. The left road from Super Corridor to Bypass

2. City-bound vehicles travelling from the airport will have to take Marimata Square. Ujjain-bound vehicles will have to travel via Marimata, Banganga and Lavkush Square

3. Entry of all types of goods vehicles from Super Corridor towards MR-10 will be restricted

4. From evening, heavy goods vehicles can enter the city via bypass from Kshipra

5. Entry of four wheelers/two-wheelers coming from Sanwer side will be restricted on MR-10 side. They will be allowed to go directly towards Banganga and the airport. Similarly, from Banganga, one can travel to Sanwer directly.

6. From January 7 to 12, movement of buses towards Radisson Square will be prohibited. Buses can enter the city from the Bicholi Mardana via White Church and Piplyahana.

