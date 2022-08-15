Indore: Road development work put on hold for one week

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The road development work from Jawahar Marg to Chandra Bhaga, Imli Bazar towards Bada Ganpati has been on hold for the last one week due to festive holidays and weekends. Also, the authorities have started the digging work on the road in front of Krishnapura Chhatri, which has caused inconvenience to commuters. Barricading was done, but no alternative route was selected for traffic diversion.

Officials said that probably, from Tuesday or Wednesday, the work would restart. It had been stopped due to a lack of availability of labourers there.

Residents and the public who have their work near the surrounding parts of the road from Bada Ganapati to Krishnapura have been facing much inconvenience. Also, the municipal corporation keeps on with its digging work at new places in the area which causes more issues for residents.

The work is going on at a slow pace in many parts of the road, including parts at Gorakund, Malharganj, Torri Corner, Khajuri Bazar and others. Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal had also reprimanded the officials during her inspection visit recently.

Work from Jawahar Marg to Chandra Bhaga and Imli Bazar has also been closed. Officials say the workers are on leave due to rakhi and now the work will be started in the next three to four days.

