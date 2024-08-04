Indore: Road Contractor’s Staff Mastermind Of ₹35 Lakh Robbery; 4 Held

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested four youths including an employee of a road contractor, who was robbed of Rs 35 lakh by three bikers in Lasudia area on Saturday. The employee had informed his five accomplices a day before the incident that he along with another employee would reach the house of the road contractor to give money to him. As per the plan, three of his accomplices on a bike managed to flee with cash from the hand of a pillion rider at knife point.

DCP (zone-2) Abhinay Vishwakarma informed media persons that Rs 35 lakh was robbed from road contractor Ranveer Singh’s employees Sonu Borasi and Ashok. Ashok was carrying a yellow bag containing cash when three youths on a bike stopped them and snatched the bag at knife point. When police began an investigation, the role of Sonu was found suspicious as Ashok had informed the police that Sonu was taking him to Singh’s place in a different way. Later, Sonu was detained but he tried to mislead the police and he didn’t confess to his crime.

Later, the police examined more than 400 CCTVs at different places and after confirmation, Sonu was arrested. He was the prime accused in the case as had informed his accomplices a day before committing the crime. Later, his accomplices Amar, Satyaprakash and Umesh were arrested and an amount of Rs 25.90 lakh was also recovered from his possession. Lasudia police station in-charge Taresh Kumar Soni informed Free Press that Sonu had made a conspiracy to commit crime with his friend Keshav Paridwal and Lucky Pawne. Five accused were on a two-wheeler and were also seen in CCTVs of the area.

As per the plan, three youths on a bike followed Sonu and Ashok when they were going to give money to Singh’s house in Scheme Number 114 and snatched the bag. In this case, a search is on for Keshav and Lucky. Police said that Rs 10.50 lakh were recovered from Sonu, Rs 6.90 lakh from Keshav’s brother Amar, Rs 8 lakh were recovered from Lucky’s brother-in-law Satyaprakash and Rs 50k from Umesh.

An investigation is on for the remaining amount. Police claimed that they arrested the accused within 24 hours of the incident. The company’s HR manager thanked the police and promised to install more CCTVs in the area to help the police in searching the accused after such incidents.