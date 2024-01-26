Indore: Rise In Temperature Gives Slight Relief From Cold Conditions

Pintu Namdev

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indoreans got the much needed relief from cold conditions as the day temperature rose by a degree Celsius on Thursday. However, the citizens continued to shiver under sheets during night as the temperature remained below 10 degrees Celsius for the last four days.

The day and night temperatures have been hovering below normal for the last few days and the Meteorological Department officials did not forecast any relief for a couple of days more except a rise in day temperature by two degrees Celsius.

The decrease in night temperature and humidity had turned the morning hazy for the last two days dropping visibility to 1800 metres on Thursday morning and the city may witness fog if the sky gets clear and wind speed increases.

Meanwhile, officials of the regional meteorological department said that the night temperature would remain the same for a couple of days and it would rise thereafter.

‘Under the influence of two feeble Western Disturbances, light isolated rainfall/snowfall is likely over Western Himalayan region over the week which may keep the night temperature in the city at bay,’ Met officials added.

The weatherman expects the day temperature to gradually increase as the influence of western disturbances seems to fade away. The haze dwindled as day temperature went up to 24 degrees Celsius which was two degrees below normal. The night temperature remained at 9.7 degrees Celsius which is a degree less than normal.

Temperature returns to normal after four days

The city experienced a sudden dip on Sunday where the day temperature dropped six degrees below normal. However, the temperature has successfully risen by three degrees Celsius on Thursday providing a slight relief from teeth-chattering cold. The line graph depicts the wave of change that the city experiences within a week where the influence of western disturbances can be clearly distinguished.