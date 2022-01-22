e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 11:48 PM IST

Indore: Right nutrition will help kids become proactive

Training session of 257 educators of CBSE schools.
Staff Reporter
Dr Dinesh Sharma from Indore addresses a training session of more than 257 educators of CBSE schools from India and abroad |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the right nutrition, children will be proactive about physical, mental, social, emotional even professional life. Stating this, Dr Dinesh Sharma from Indore addressed a training session of more than 257 Educators of CBSE schools from India and abroad.

He was the resource person for the topic, ‘Teaching Learning Outcomes’, with special emphasis on school education system and the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020. “Outcomes cognitive, intellectual, social, emotional, attitude, values and their application were main theme,” Sharma said.

Teachers’ Training and Competency Building (AEP) conducted a training for teachers nationally to inculcate the above skills in adolescents in schools. “Good nutrition and hygiene will help them to maintain good health and human capital,” Sharma said. He added that educators had to help children eat right. “Include different foods, like seafood, beans, lentils, nuts, eggs or meats as a source of protein,” Sharma said.

He added that students must be encouraged to find ways to be active and move their bodies for at least 1 hour a day like walking to school, riding a bike, or playing a sport with friends.

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 11:48 PM IST
