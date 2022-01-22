Bhopal: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, his supporters booked

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Shyamla hills police station has registered an FIR against former chief minister Digvijaya Singh and others for staging demonstration in front of CM house, a police official said on Saturday.

Singh along with other party leaders and workers staged a sit-in in front of CM House accusing Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan of not giving him time to meet.

He said that he wanted to inform chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan about the plights of the farmers being forcibly rehabilitated from the Suthaliya Dam project.

Singh’s protest was later joined by PCC chief Kamal Nath.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Bittu Sharma told the Free Press that two different cases were registered against the protestors at Shyamla Hills police station.

In one case registered under section 353 of IPC, as many as four Congress leaders have been named, while in another case Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and others are booked under section 188 of IPC.

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 05:32 PM IST