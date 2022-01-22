Bhopal: Extension given to Karamchari Aayog for another year

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State government has extended the tenure of Karamchari Aayog for one year. Finance department issued the order a day ago in this regard.

Karamchari Aayog was formed during the Kamal Nath led Congress regime on 12 December 2019 to resolve problems being faced by the government employees. However, the Aayog could not fulfill the objectives for which it was formed and Congress government fell after which Shivraj government took over.

Shivraj government had extended the tenure of this Aayog in 2020- the tenure of which expired on 11 December 2021. However, the Aayog remained into existence without a chairman or members and problems of the state government employees remained unattended.

A delegation of government employees met chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains recently and urged him to make the Karamchari Aayog effective. “We have asked the government to take steps to make the aayog more effective so that it could achieve the objectives it was constituted for,” said Jitendra Singh, state convener of state government employees federation.

Some of the demands are common for all government employees whereas there are some specific issues related with employees of some government departments. The employees of various departments have submitted a memorandum with the aayog’s office, said Singh.

It was after this delegation’s demand that the finance department issued an order extending the tenure of Karamchari Aayog for one year from 12 December, 2021. The aayog after listening to the grievances of government employees will submit recommendations to the government.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 04:50 PM IST