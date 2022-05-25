Indore: Review meeting on prevention & treatment of sickle cell anaemia

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A review meeting was held from 11.30 am at Raj Bhavan, Bhopal, on Wednesday for sickle cell screening, treatment and prevention. At this meeting, Governor Mangubhai Patel said, “All of you together should serve sickle cell anaemia patients with your heart and mind. The goal is to get everyone screened in Madhya Pradesh and find out the total number of sickle cell anaemia patients.”

The Governor wants that, along with allopathy, doctors of homoeopathy and Ayurveda, too, should be included in this. Senior homoeopathic doctor of Indore, Dr AK Dwivedi, also attended the meeting. He suggested that all the cases be distributed in such a way that, out of all the sickle cell anaemia patients, 40 per cent should go to the allopathy department, 30 per cent to Ayurveda, and 30 per cent to homoeopathy. In this way, out of all the medical systems, the one who gets the best medical results should be given more cases to treat patients. This advice of Dr Dwivedi was appreciated.

