Indore: Commissioner of Police hands over 540 missing mobile phones to owners

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore police, on Wednesday, handed over about 540 mobile phones to their owners at the old police control room meeting hall. Police claimed that the mobile phones had gone missing in the city and these were recovered from other states, as well.

On the instructions of commissioner of police Harinarayanachari Mishra, the cyber cell of the city Crime Branch had been searching for the missing mobile phones. Most of the complaints were received on the Citizen Cop, an Android mobile phone application of Indore Police.

On Wednesday, CP Mishra handed over about 540 mobile phones to their owners. The owners were happy to get their mobile phones back and thanked the police for their excellent job. The police said the value of the recovered mobile phones would be about Rs 1.5 crore. The mobile phones were recovered from various districts of the state and such other cities as Delhi, Mumbai, Bihar, Rajasthan, Odisha, Prayagraj and Haryana.

The Citizen Cop application can be downloaded from the Google Playstore. In this application, the police and officers of the district administration’s contact details are uploaded. Also, people can lodge a complaint of missing mobile phones online through this mobile phone application.