Indore: Essential Oil Association of India to hold International Congress and Expo from May 26-28

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Essential Oil Association of India is organising an International Congress and Expo, 2022, at the Sheraton Grand Palace, Indore, from May 26-28 in which more than 800 people from India and abroad are going to participate. This is the first time that all leading R&D institutions and organisations related to essential oils, fragrance and flavour are being represented. Apart from them, various industrialists, farmers and technocrats will be among the delegates participating.

Subrat Pathak, a member of Parliament from Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, will be the chief guest at the programme. He has made considerable efforts to promote this industry in Kannauj. The aim of this programme is to raise the issues faced by the fragrance and flavour industry in Parliament.

Pradeep Jain, general secretary, EOAI, said, “Madhya Pradesh has great potential in the aromatic, medicinal and herbal industry and the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh has shown a keen interest in the promotion of the herbal and natural industry. Such seminars will give a positive momentum to the herbal, pharmaceuticals, confectionary and food industry of the state.”

Convocation event held for 36th World Congress

An award and convocation ceremony for the 36th World Congress was organized by Medicina Alternative Science and Spirituality all-India at the Russian Center for Science and Culture hall, Mumbai, on Saturday. Ghanshyam Thakur was awarded a speaker’s special award and super-astrologer award by the Consulate-General of the Islamic Republic of Iran, AM Alikhani, and Vice-Consul and Director of the Russian Center Elena Remizove.