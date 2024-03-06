Indore: Revenue Map Of Residency Area Prepared By Drone | Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The work of the first phase of revenue survey of the Residency Area of the city using a drone has been completed. After the completion of the second phase, the landowners will get the benefit of many revenue facilities. In the first phase, draft maps have been prepared by the Revenue Department by using drones. So far the Residency Area was a non-surveyed area when the notification was issued.

Once the revenue survey work is completed, the landholders of the residency area will directly benefit from it. It will be convenient for them for the transfer of land, resolution of demarcation-related problems, ease in buying and selling, establishing dispute-free ownership, ease in land acquisition, ease in resolving revenue-related issues, paperless land records, as well as for public use roads.

Ease of conservation and assessment and disposal of private and government land can be easily done. Landowners have been requested to submit their documents in the second phase which is starting from March 6 to 15 in room number 112 of the Collector's office from Monday to Friday from 11 am to 5 pm. After verification of the documents, government records like Khasra, Map, B-1 will be created and the status of a non-city will be obtained as per the law. Currently in the revenue records i it s mentioned outside the city.