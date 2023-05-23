Indore: Retired TI’s wife attacked, robbed of her earrings 

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The elderly wife of a retired TI was found critically injured by the side of a road in the Aerodrome area on Monday morning. She had gone for a morning walk when the incident took place. Family members informed the police that her earrings were missing.

ACP (Malharganj) Rajiv Singh Bhadoriya said that 62-year-old Kamla Tiwari, a resident of Scheme Number 51, was found injured near the road in Scheme Number 55 at around 4.45 am. The residents after seeing her injured informed the police and she was taken to the hospital. The police later informed her family members.

The woman has received an injury on her face and head with a sharp object. It is believed that when the robber/robbers tried to snatch her earring, she resisted and the accused attacked her with a knife and robbed her earrings.

The CCTVs installed at nearby locations have been examined and they have detected the movement of a suspect.

The woman is undergoing treatment in a city hospital and the police are trying to take her statement to know the exact circumstances under which the incident happened.

