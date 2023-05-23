Indore: Target to collect 10K units of blood to mark Indore Gaurav Diwas

Representative Image | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As part of the Indore Gaurav Diwas programmes, a mega blood donation camp is being organised in the city with a target to collect 10,000 units of blood.

A meeting was held here on Monday to chalk out the details of the various programmes being planned for that day. It was presided over by collector Ilayaraja T, and additional collector Abhay Bedekar, Anil Bhandari of Sahayata Sanstha, Dr Ashok Yadav of MGM Medical College, office-bearers of business, professional and educational organisations of the city and heads of organisations working in the field of blood donation were also present in the meeting.

Collector Ilayaraja informed about the mega blood donation camp. He said that the camps will be organised at 25 different locations of the city and they will take the help of NGOs and other social and business organisations. A sensitization programme will also be run.

The monthly requirement of all the government hospitals is 5000 units of blood used in surgeries and for the treatment of diseases like sickle cell anaemia. He said MGM Medical College has a storage capacity of over 40,000 blood units.

