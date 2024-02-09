Indore: Reti Mandi To Be Shifted To Nemawar Road From Feb 15

Reti Mandi |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As a part of the endeavour to streamline the city traffic the Reti Mandi functioning in a haphazard manner at Devguradiya will now be set up in a new complex in front of Dudhiya on Nemawar Road. The mandi will start functioning from the new place on February 15. The work of levelling the new area and providing other basic facilities will start from Friday.

Talking about this on Thursday, collector Asheesh said that there was a positive discussion in this regard with the members of Reti Mandi Association. During the discussion, the members of the association agreed to operate the mandi at the new site. Collector Singh today took the opportunity to inspect the new site along with the members and officials of the Reti Mandi Association. On this occasion, additional commissioner of Municipal Corporation Abhilash Mishra, SDM Kalyani Pandey, superintending engineer of Municipal Corporation DR Lodhi and Mahesh Sharma and other officers and members of Reti Mandi Association including Ajay Jat and Sandeep Gurjar were present.

On this occasion, the collector asked members to start parking sand dumpers at this site from February 15. All the members gave their consent. Collector Singh directed the Municipal Corporation officials to start the levelling work of the identified site from Friday. Construction of toilets, drinking water arrangement and proper lighting arrangements at the new site should also be ensured within two-three days, he said.

Singh said that setting up of Reti mandi at the new site will improve the traffic chaos in the area.