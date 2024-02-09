Indore: ₹140 Crore Fine Slapped On Ex-MLA Shukla And Others

Ex-MLA Sanjay Shukla |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a case of mining of minerals despite the Pollution Department ordering the closure of the mine, the Mineral Department has imposed a fine of Rs 140 cr. on former MLA and Congress leader Sanjay Shukla and others. Very soon the notice will be issued to all of them and the case will be presented before the Court of an ADM.

According to the District Mineral Department, 1.437 hectare land of village Baroli located on Ujjain Road was leased for mining to late Pandit Vishnu Prashad Shukla. Ballast and gravel were mined by installing a crusher machine.

In 2017, the Pollution Department had ordered the closure of the mine. A case was first registered in this matter in February 2017. On the instructions of the state government, the administration had registered a case against late Vishnuprasad Shukla and his son and Congress leader Sanjay Shukla in the illegal mining case.

A few months ago on the instruction of the then collector Ilayaraja T a raid was conducted at the mining site. Accordingly the penalty of Rs 140 cr. is estimated.

Its lease is in the name of late Vishnu Prasad Shukla 'Bade Bhaiya'. But due to his demise, recovery will be made from son Sanjay and his elder brother Rajendra Shukla. Apart from them, Eden Garden Housing Society, Nilesh Pansari, Meherban Rajput and others have also been made parties in the case. Additional collector Gaurav Bainal has said that the preliminary information has been received from the Mineral Department. Legal action will be taken on that basis only after the case is presented.