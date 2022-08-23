Indore: Restaurant, two other establishments sealed

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation, on Tuesday, sealed establishments at Bhicholi Mardana for carrying out construction and conducting commercial activities without obtaining permission from the corporation. Building officer Ghazal Khanna said that Veg Bites Café & Restaurant, D-Vogue and SGN Tyre, located at Bhicholi Mardana, were operating without permission of the corporation.

Khanna said that Veg Bites and SGN Tyre were doing business activities without obtaining permission, whereas D-Vogue was carrying out construction without approval from IMC.

The building officer said that notices were served on the land owners and they had also been asked verbally to stop the business activities and new construction work. But the notices and advice fell on deaf ears, so action was taken by IMC on Tuesday, he added.