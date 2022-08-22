e-Paper Get App

Indore: DAVV exam controller’s resignation rejected

DAVV |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): DAVV examination controller Ashesh Tiwari, who had resigned from his post on Thursday citing academic reasons, returned to duty after his resignation was rejected by vice-chancellor professor Renu Jain.

Tiwari was appointed as examination controller about eight years ago. He discharged his duties with full dedication and earned the reputation of being the most successful examination controller. He is the longest-serving examination controller at DAVV. Tiwari had resigned from the post stating that he could not give much time for teaching. He is a member of the faculty of the Institute of Engineering and Technology and was given the additional responsibility of examination controller.

The V-C said DAVV needs the services of Tiwari as examination controller, so his resignation had not been accepted. “I’ve asked him to continue to serve in the examination department. He humbly accepted my wish,” she added.

