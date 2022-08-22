Indore: Woman, under pressure to meet ‘friend’, kills herself

Representative Photo | FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A B.Com student committed suicide in the Dwarkapuri police station area on Sunday evening after being pressured by a ‘friend’ who was enamoured of her. The friend had been constantly urging her to meet him. Fed up with his advances, she ended her life. And this happened even after she had warned him that she would commit suicide if he did not stop.

Police station-in-charge Satish Dwivedi said the incident occurred at Shraddha Saburi Colony, where Diksha Mandve, 24, hanged herself in her house late on Sunday evening. When the deceased’s younger sister saw her hanging from the ceiling, she informed her mother and brother. The family rushed the woman to hospital where she was declared dead by the doctors.

Diksha was studying B.Com and was in her final year in college. Her family consists of her mother, a younger brother, a sister and her father who works in a private company.

The police said the family handed over Diksha’s mobile phone to them. An inspection of her WhatsApp chats revealed a conversation with the boy, who lives in Aastha Palace. According to the TI, two numbers were also found on her mobile and the call details will be extracted soon.

