Indore: Residents of high-rise buildings in Nipania run in honour of PBD guests

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In honour of NRIs coming to participate in Pravasi Bhartiya Divas (PBD) convention, hundreds of residents living in more than a dozen high-rise buildings at Nipania participated in a marathon organised by Academy of Indore Marathoners on Sunday. In this race for health and honour, children to elders all participated overwhelmingly.

Although many sports activities including marathon are going on in the city, in view of the two big events PBD convention and Global Investors Summit to be held in the month of January, many initiatives are also being taken to connect the people of the city.

The marathon organised on Sunday was one such activity. Marathon in-charge Sandeep Khandelwal said that more than 500 residents of nearby townships including BCM Paradise, Sky Luxuria, Ora Atlanta, The Impress, Ocean Park, Apollo DB City participated in the marathon.

The marathon was organised in three categories of 3 km, 5 km and 10 km. Academy of Indore Marathoners president Dr Arun Agarwal flagged off the 10 kilometre run. The 5-km run was flagged off by Saurabh Sawla of Sky Luxuria and the 3 km run by AIM's secretary Vijay Sohani and Sudarshan Verma.

Before the marathon, all the runners were made to do Zumba dance for warm-up, which was arranged by Cult Feet.

Khandelwal said that Indore Marathon will be organised on February 5. Under it, minimum 3-km run to 42.2 km run will be organised from Yashwant Club, Rajwada and Nehru Stadium.