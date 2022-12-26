Indore: Panels formed for filling DAVV backlog teaching posts, interviews from mid-Jan

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), the lone Grade A+ accredited university in the state, is soon going to start the interview process for recruiting regular teaching staff after a hiatus of 13 years.

Raj Bhawan has approved lists of subject experts for interview panels paving away for filling as many as 47 backlog teaching posts lying vacant in DAVV.

Panels of interviewers have been made in 17 subjects.

The university has signalled at calling candidates for interviews from mid-January.

However, the university is yet to get the applications examined from the scrutiny committee. The scrutiny of applications is likely to take a week after which eligible candidates will be called for interview.

As the appointment of teachers has not been done at the university for a long time, many of its departments are dependent on guest faculty. Appointment of teaching staff was last done in 2009, but the process had to be stopped midway following a complaint regarding irregularities. Only 31 appointments could be made that year.

Ever since, DAVV has lost around 40 teachers due to retirement, deputation and untimely deaths, but no new appointment has been done in the past 13 years.

The university had called for applications for filling 47 backlog teaching posts about one-and-a-half-years ago. But the appointment process stretched due to one or other reasons.

But now finally, the university is upbeat as Raj Bhawan has approved interview panels. DAVV vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain said that the scrutiny of applications is going to be completed within a few days and then the candidates will be called for interview. She stated that the candidates can be called for interview from mid-January.

Around 225 teaching posts, mostly self-financed, are lying vacant in the university’s teaching departments, but DAVV, as of now, has decided to fill only regular teaching posts. Jain said that as many as 45 regular and self-financed posts of teachers will be filled after the backlog recruitments are done.

