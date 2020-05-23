Indore: Representatives of mosques give consent to celebrate Eid at home

Indore: In wake of coronavirus spread in the city, police held a meeting with sadars and representatives of mosques of Chandan Nagar area on Saturday. The police requested them to celebrate Eid at home this year and not to gather at the mosque for the same.

The meeting was called by CSP (Annapurna) Puneet Gehlod, ADM Dinesh Jain, SDM Ravi Singh and Chandan Nagar police station in-charge Yogesh Singh Tomar. The representatives, Imam, former corporator Rafiq Khan were present in the meeting.

The police and administrative officeres have given proper guidelines for prevention and protection from coronavirus. The instructions were given to celebrate the upcoming festival of Eid at home and Namaz will be offered by five people in the mosque only. All people will stay at their places and offer Namaz. The senior citizen present in the meeting gave consent to celebrate Eid by following the instructions of district administration.

In Khajrana area, a meeting was called by ASP Rajesh Raghuwanshi, additional collector Kailash Wankhede, SDM Sohan Kanas and other police officials. On the request of police and administrative officers, the Imam and chief of mosques assured them to celebrate Eid at homes and only five persons will offer Namaz in mosques.