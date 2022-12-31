Indore: ‘Repair Omkareshwar Road ahead of PBD conference’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Divisional commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma has instructed all the collectors of the division that they should closely monitor arrangements made for the guests of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas conference. He also instructed NHAI officials to repair Omkareshwar Road ahead of the conference.

Sharma gave these instructions at the collectors' conference held at his office on Friday. In the meeting, all district collectors of the Indore division participated.

Collector Indore Ilayaraja T, collector Barwani Shivraj Singh Verma, collector Khargone Kumar Purshottam, collector Burhanpur Bhavya Mittal, collector Khandwa Anoop Kumar Singh, collector Dhar Priyank Mishra, collector Alirajpur Raghavendra Singh and collector Jhabua Rajni Singh along with additional commissioner Tanvi Hooda, joint commissioner Rajneesh Srivastava and all CEO district panchayats of all the districts of the division were present.

Divisional commissioner Sharma also reviewed the arrangements made for guests coming to the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas conference and Global Investors Summit when they visit tourist and religious places in neighbouring districts of Dhar, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Khargone etc.

He also instructed the officials of the National Highways Authority to repair the Omkareshwar road soon. He said special training should also be given to local guides in Mandu and Maheshwar.

In the meeting, the divisional commissioner also inquired about the basic arrangements regarding Corona in the district. He congratulated all the collectors for the effective implementation of rural development schemes.

The divisional commissioner said that there are large number of ghats on the banks of river Narmada in the Nimar area. All the concerned collectors should see the present condition of the ghats and temples and repair them if necessary. He also reviewed cases registered with CM Helpline.

It was informed that Rs 145 crore had been received for the repair and maintenance of assets in hostels, ashrams and educational institutions in the Indore division, out of which Rs 30.25 crore has been spent so far.